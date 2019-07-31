|
MARVIN DOYAL THOMAS, 93, of Kenna, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after a long illness.
Doyal was a retired Charleston City Bus driver, and also the Department of Highways. He enjoyed showing his horse "Gypsy Lady."
Preceded in death by his parents, Mart and Ida Scott Thomas; wife of 62 years, Betty Jo Cunningham Thomas; brothers, Ben, Hershel and Willard; and a sister, Ruby Comer.
Left to cherish his memory are special friend, whom he claimed as a son, Dwayne Harrison (Karen), who was always there for him; Dwaynes children, Derek Harrison (Erica), and Brittani Hall (Cody); Dwayne's grandchildren, Carter, Caylea, and Braylee; special friends, Dorsel and Charlene Harrison, who took care of Doyal til the end; and caregivers, Casey and Regina Casto.
A big thank you to Gordon and Mary Ford for always being there with a helping hand, and always being a great neighbor and friend for many years.
Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, August 1, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Bishop Gordon Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at noon on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019