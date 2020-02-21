|
MARVIN GARY, 79 years of age, of Summersville, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the Ansted Center.
He was the son of the late William and Nellie Seeley Gary and was born at Louisville, Kentucky, March 30,1940.
Marvin was a former employee of the Better Stop Texaco in Summersville. He was a loyal and faithful member of the Gilgal United Methodist Church at Mt. Nebo for 30 years and earned the title as official Greeter.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Ann Boley.
Surviving: Nieces and Nephews, James Pierce, Sandra Underwood, Donna Caldwell Mashburn and Albert Boley Jr.; Great Nieces and Nephews, Crystall Underwood (Bill) Paull, Mike (Mysty Rice) Underwood II, Monica Caldwell (Greg) Keiling, Al Boley, Randy Caldwell and Dillon Boley; Great-Great Nieces and Nephews, Travis, Chelsea, McKenzee, Jenna, Claire, Eli, Keiran, Trevor and Jaxon; Great-Great-Great Nieces and Nephews, Autumn, Andrea, Ava, Tristan and Nevaeh.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Friday, February 21, in the Gilgal United Methodist Church at Mt. Nebo. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will follow in the family cemetery at Runa.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 21, 2020