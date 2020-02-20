Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor Inc
748 S Fayette St
Beckley, WV 25801
(304) 252-4115

Marvin Maurice Mann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Maurice Mann Obituary

Mr. MARVIN MAURICE MANN, "Butch" or "Boss Man," 70, of Charleston, transitioned Monday, February 17, 2020, at CAMC General Division.
Marvin was born September 8, 1949, in Beckley, he was the son of the late Paul Edison and Anna Elizabeth Rumley Mann.
Marvin worked for the Social Security Administration as a Disability Examiner and was a member of Greater New Jerusalem Worship Center.
Marvin, in addition to his parents, was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Mann; sister, Paula G. Johnson and son, Marvin M. Mann Jr.
Marvin leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Wanda M. Smith Mann; daughters, Quinessa (Gary) Smith of Suitland, Md., Leslie (Maliek) Washington of Norfolk, Va., and Stacy (William) Schofield of Canton, Ga.; six grandchildren, Kristoffer Schofield, Erika Schofield, A'Nya Schofield, Jaylen Smith, London McDuffie, and William "Bryce" Schofield; brother, Paul Edison Mann Sr. of Virginia; sisters, Elinor Agee and Lucille McLean, both of New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington Street E., Charleston, with Dr. Wanda C. Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Email condolences to [email protected] linkmail.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -