|
|
Mr. MARVIN MAURICE MANN, "Butch" or "Boss Man," 70, of Charleston, transitioned Monday, February 17, 2020, at CAMC General Division.
Marvin was born September 8, 1949, in Beckley, he was the son of the late Paul Edison and Anna Elizabeth Rumley Mann.
Marvin worked for the Social Security Administration as a Disability Examiner and was a member of Greater New Jerusalem Worship Center.
Marvin, in addition to his parents, was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Mann; sister, Paula G. Johnson and son, Marvin M. Mann Jr.
Marvin leaves to cherish precious memories his wife, Wanda M. Smith Mann; daughters, Quinessa (Gary) Smith of Suitland, Md., Leslie (Maliek) Washington of Norfolk, Va., and Stacy (William) Schofield of Canton, Ga.; six grandchildren, Kristoffer Schofield, Erika Schofield, A'Nya Schofield, Jaylen Smith, London McDuffie, and William "Bryce" Schofield; brother, Paul Edison Mann Sr. of Virginia; sisters, Elinor Agee and Lucille McLean, both of New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at Abundant Life Ministries, 1534 Washington Street E., Charleston, with Dr. Wanda C. Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Email condolences to [email protected] linkmail.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020