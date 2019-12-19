|
|
MARWAN FAHAD DIB, 79, of Charleston, WV, departed this life on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on December 13, 1940 in Safita, Syria, the son of the late Fahad Dib and Joulia Dib.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Maan Dib, his sister Sahir Dibee, his brother Kahtan Dib and his sister Diana Zananiri.
Marwan was an architect who loved his profession and enjoy learning about history and culture of the world (and also watching many western movies). He was lucky to have lived in three different countries, Syria, France and USA and made lasting friendships in all of them.
He devoted his life taking care of his siblings and his wife and children. His generosity and humanism earned him the love of his friends and family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rima Dib, his sister Rita Hajjar, his son, Sam Dib, his daughter Nour Dib, his daughter in law Analia Diaz, his son in law Viktor Plumbi, his grandson, Alexander Dib-Plumbi, his granddaughter, Emilie Dib, his brothers in laws Aziz and Muhib Tarakji and his 'soul' brother Spiro Mitias .
The family would like to give a special thank you to all the medical staff that took care of him over the past seven years, including the Greater Charleston Dialysis Center staff, and all his wonderful doctors and nurses.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 21th, 2019 at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Binu Emmanuel officiating.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21th, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at the same location.
Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Kidney Fund in Marwan's honor: https://team.kidney.org/campaign/Marwan-Dib-Memorial
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 19, 2019