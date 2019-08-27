|
MARY ANN BEASLEY WHITE, 72, of Charleston, went to her new home on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
Mary Ann was a lifelong resident of the hills she loved. She was a home maker to the family she loved and was a Christian woman and a member of Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John O. and Mary E. Masterson Beasley.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, James R. White; her children, Alisa (Jay) Riffle, Deborah (David) Strickland, James M. (Stephanie) White and John (Sonja) White. She is also survived by her grandchildren, J. Braxton Blizzard, Stephanie (Greg) Radcliff, Michael, Derrick and Travis Skiles, CJ and Camille Strickland, Stephen and Ashton White, Deshawn Womack and her great granddaughter, Avonlea Skiles. She leaves behind a brother, John T. (Linda) Beasley; sisters, Susan Canterbury and Kimberly (Samuel) Jarvis and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 29, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Fred Christian officiating. Burial will follow at the Beasley Cemetery, Charleston.
A visitation with family and friends will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday August 28, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019