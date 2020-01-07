|
MARY ANN BECKETT, 87, of Hurricane went to be with the Lord on January 5, 2020 after a short illness.
Mary Ann was retired School Teacher spending most of her time in Hurricane. She was a graduate of Harman High School and Glenville State College. She was also a member of Hurricane First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and sung in the Choir. She was preceded in death by her Parents Zebulon and Mary Judy, and siblings, Harman, Ralph, May, Cora, Roy and Troy.
She is survived by her husband Morrison Beckett, nieces, Marilyn Schmidt and Carolyn Moore and nephews Charles Butcher, Scott Judy, Rodney Judy and Galen Judy.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hurricane First Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Davenport officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Valley View Cemetery.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 7, 2020