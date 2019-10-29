|
|
MARY ANN CLARK, age 92, of Kanawha Falls died October 25, 2019. She was born August 27, 1927 and was the daughter of the late Mike and Rosa Baker. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Madeline Graves, Frances Domingo and Josephine Baker; brothers Mike, Paul, Ricky and Angelo Pecora.
She was a retired postmaster and an a avid animal lover.
Surviving; niece Rosalie Bobbitt and husband Sherman of Falls View; nephews Joey Baker of Kanawha Falls and Paul Domingo and wife Jean.
A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery. Friends may also call from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. The funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday going to Montgomery Memorial Park for burial. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019