Services
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
304-755-1361
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Center Point Cemetery
Mary Ann (Propps) DeWeese


1932 - 2020
Mrs. MARY ANN (PROPPS) DeWEESE, 87, of Culloden, formerly of Hometown, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Cabell Healthcare Center.
Mary was born on March 5, 1932, to the late Arthur Felix and Arminta Ellen Smith Propps of Kathryn, WV. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Bertie DeWeese; daughter. Karen Sue Dent; and sons, David Wayne DeWeese and William Franklin "Bill" Murray.
Mary was a homemaker until her children were grown, then she accepted a job with Heck's Warehouse in Nitro and later accepted a job at Hardee's in Rock Branch where she retired in the late 90s. While employed she was the "favored" biscuit maker and won several awards for her biscuit making. She was a member of Hometown Church of God Mission, later acquiring the name of Hometown Independent Church.
Mary is survived by son Harvey DeWeese (Linda) of Topeka, KS; daughters, Cheryl Whittington (Jim) of Culloden, Melissa Thomas (Ric) of Indian Land, SC, and Sharon Palmisano of Madison, AL; 13 grandchildren, 26 great - grandchildren, four great - great - grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the "Lighthouse" staff of Cabell Healthcare Center for their genuine care, concern and loving attention given to our precious mother.
Services will be held Monday, January 6, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, with the Rev. Craig Gillenwater presiding over the service. Visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the service immediately following the visitation. Burial will follow in Center Point Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the DeWeese family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020
