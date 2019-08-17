|
MARY ANN MANION, 83, of Ansted, passed away late Thursday night, August 15, 2019, at the Ansted Center.
Born on October 30, 1935, at Clifftop, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Ruth Hutchinson Manion.
Mary was a member of the Ansted Baptist Church where she served as pianist for 57 years. She was a born-again Christian, a homemaker and loved to grow Coleus.
Survivors include a sister, Eunice (Larry) Bailes of Pasadena, Md., and their three daughters, Christine Edwards, Mary Garvin, Ruth Spangler; and a sister, Bertie Schecter of Marietta, Ga., and her daughter, Nancy Webb.
Her sisters wish to specially thank these people for their loving care shown to Mary Ann: Alma Dix, Marley Eades, Carla Lucas, Ruth Skaggs, Holly Kincaid, Mary Kincaid, Joanne Underwood, Eric Cameron, Martha Minor and the congregation at Ansted Baptist Church.
Service will be 2 p.m. Monday, August 19, at Ansted Baptist Church, with Pastor Randy Spurgeon officiating. Burial will follow at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Victor.
Friends may call from 12 noon until time of service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to the Ansted Baptist Church.
Online condolences www. wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted, W.Va., are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019