MARY ANNE KOLESKE, n e Casey, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Mary Anne was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 11, 1931, to the late Daniel Casey and Antoinette Will Casey. She grew up on a dairy farm in Colby, Wisconsin, and spent her days riding horses and playing with dolls and baby piglets. Mary Anne had a love of learning and after a full day of school would often return home to "play school." She graduated from Colby High School where she played clarinet in the band with her future husband, Joseph Victor Koleske. The two were married on November 3, 1951. She excelled in business classes and was employed as an executive secretary for Marshall Dairy Laboratories in Madison, Wisconsin, Pan American Airways in Melbourne, Florida, and the Institute of Paper Chemistry in Appleton, Wisconsin.
In 1963, Mary Anne and her husband settled in Charleston, West Virginia, where they raised two children, Robert (Bob) Koleske and Krista Koleske Killmeier. Mary Anne was a devout Catholic and a member of Sacred Heart Co-Cathedral for over 50 years. She served Sacred Heart Church and School as a volunteer and member of the St. Gregory Guild. She also coached the Charleston Catholic High School Girls Tennis Team in the early 1980s. For many years, Mary Anne served as treasurer for The Arthur B. Hodges Nursing Home Auxiliary. In her mother's nal years, she brought her from Wisconsin to Charleston to provide care for her.
Traveling, spending time at the beach and playing tennis were some of her favorite past times. As an athletic mother, the neighborhood boys would often come to the door asking her to hit baseballs to them. Several mornings per week, Mary Anne could be found at the Charleston Tennis Club enjoying a competitive doubles match with her friends. Being an avid sports fan, she enjoyed watching local and professional tennis tournaments, Mountaineer football and basketball, and the Chicago Bulls. She loved crafting and her ceramics and needlepoint skills were exquisite and are displayed throughout our homes.
Proud of her Irish ancestry, she was excited to travel to Ireland and experience the culture. As an enthusiastic trip coordinator, she enjoyed cruises, summers in Hilton Head, a safari in Eastern Africa and many mystery bus trips with her friends.
Mary Anne is survived by her husband, Joseph Victor; her children, Robert Casey and Krista Killmeier (Greg); and her grandchildren, Nicholas and Abigail.
Her grandchildren were very close to her and have wonderful memories of playing card games, trips to Disney World, plus summers and holidays visiting her in Charleston. They always enjoyed Grandma's cooking and even "left overs tasted better when Grammie pushed the buttons on the microwave." Mary Anne had an unwavering commitment to her family and she never missed a Little League game, tennis match, dance recital, school play or event. She was always there for her family, willing to help and provide assistance without hesitation. Though she never needed to be in the spotlight, she was our family's shining star. No one can ever recall her raising her voice and she will always be remembered for her kind and gentle nature.
The family appreciates the supportive and caring assistance from Mary Anne's in-home caregiver and companion (Hope), as well as all of the Visiting Angels who stayed by her side in her time of need. Special thanks to the Hubbard Hospice House West compassionate staff and physicians.
A private service will be held for the family at The Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Mary Anne will be laid to rest at Mount Olivet Mausoleum in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston, West Virginia.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, West Virginia 25387 or reaching out to someone in need.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019