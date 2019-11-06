|
MARY BESS VINSON SMITH, 104, of Charleston, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Center, Charleston.
Mary was born at Lenore, Mingo County, on October 12, 1915, to the late William and Elizabeth Dempsy Smith. She was the granddaughter of paternal grandparents Elias Andrew and Sarah Blair Vinson, and maternal grandparents Alexander and Nancy McCoy Dempsey. She was a 1933 Graduate of Lenore High School and attended Marshall University, Huntington, San Jose Teachers College, San Jose, California, and the Charleston School of Commerce. She was a retired Medical Secretary with the former Staats Hospital, Charleston, and a secretary at the Charleston General Hospital and a stenographer at Kanawha Valley Hospital. She was a member of the Bethany Baptist Church, Charleston, and had a great love for all animals.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death in 1966 by her husband, Robert J. Smith, and she was the last surviving sibling of 16, plus one adopted nephew.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Donald) Matheny of Elkview; son, Robert Charles "Chipper" (Rebecca) Smith of Charleston; two granddaughters, Karen Becket and Summer Stevens; five great - grandchildren, Meredith, Marsha and Brandon Meadows, Violet and Carter Stevens; seven great - great - grandchildren; special friend, Karen Messenger, and numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Pastor Rodney Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family is appreciative to the staff of Meadowbrook Acres for the opportunities and care provided their Mother/Aunt over the past few years.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 6, 2019