MARY ELIZABETH HOLCOMB, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was born to the late Lydia Elizabeth (Harkins) and Luther Carnes Beaver on December 14, 1927, in Charleston.
Mary, first and foremost, loved her Lord Jesus Christ and her family. She met the love of her life, Clifton V. Holcomb, through church conferences and married him in 1946, after his service in France in World War II. She worked at Rose City Cafeteria and Gino's Pizza in the 1980s. Mary was a member of the Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church since 1961. She loved gardening, flower arranging, ceramics, quilting, embroidery, and even played basketball in school. She loved watching birds and butterflies out her windows.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifton; daughter, Alberta Kay Stevens; and son, David Lee Holcomb.
She is survived by children William "Bill" Luther and his wife Pam, Kathleen Ann Kidd and her husband Sid, Albert Ray, and Beverly Ginther Gregory and her husband Tony; 11 grandchildren; 19 great - grandchildren, and one great - great - grandson.
A special thank you to her caregiver, Rhonda.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, at Elk Funeral Home, 2001 Pennsylvania Avenue, Charleston, WV 25302, with Homebound Pastor Larry Abshire and Pastor Larry Young officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday evening, August 18, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at elkfuneralhome.com.
Elk Funeral Home is honored to serve the Holcomb Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019