|
|
MARY ELIZABETH SHAMBLIN, 79, of Clendenin passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 with family by her side. She was born October 15, 1940 to the late Nelson and Florence Drake. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed spending time with her family every chance she had especially with her grandchildren. Mary was a member of Way of the Cross church in Wills Creek and was the owner of Mary's Diner.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her spouses Brooks Shamblin and Earl Ellis Jr. siblings; Rosie, Ona Mae, Junior, and Tommy.
She is survived by her sons; Donald (Alice) Ellis, Billy (Tuwana) Ellis, daugters; Vivian (Ricky)Hager, Shana (Jenny) Elswick, Louella (Joe) Myers, brothers; Jimmy Marcum, and Elbert Drake, sisters; Juanita Mullins, Rita Lawson, Patty Hawkins, Debbie Roush, Bertha Lou Rhodes, and Barb Atkins along with eleven grandchildren, and forty great grandchildren.
Per Mary's request there will be no services.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 7, 2020