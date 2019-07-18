Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ella (Cook) Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ella (Cook) Williams Obituary
MARY ELLA (COOK) WILLIAMS, 92, formerly of South Charleston, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla.
She was a daughter of the late Willie and Tressie Cook. She was raised in Sharples, graduating from Sharples High School in 1944. After graduation, she was employed by the FBI in Washington, D.C. Upon returning to W.Va., she was employed with the WV DMV and after a short time transferred to the WV Teachers Retirement Board where she retired from the position of executive assistant to the director.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Earl L. "Max"; three sons, Dr. Larry and wife Becky of Buckhannon, Gary and wife Pam of Vero Beach, Fla., and David and wife Judy of Nairobi, Kenya; five grandchildren; and seven great - grandchildren. Also surviving are brother, Billie Cook of Middleport, Ohio; and sister, Helen Ellison of New Haven, W.Va.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Tommy Cook; and sisters, Leoma Mann and Ova Pugh.
Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with C.D. Wolford officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Visitation 1 p.m. until service time.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 18 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now