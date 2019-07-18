MARY ELLA (COOK) WILLIAMS, 92, formerly of South Charleston, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Vero Beach, Fla.

She was a daughter of the late Willie and Tressie Cook. She was raised in Sharples, graduating from Sharples High School in 1944. After graduation, she was employed by the FBI in Washington, D.C. Upon returning to W.Va., she was employed with the WV DMV and after a short time transferred to the WV Teachers Retirement Board where she retired from the position of executive assistant to the director.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Earl L. "Max"; three sons, Dr. Larry and wife Becky of Buckhannon, Gary and wife Pam of Vero Beach, Fla., and David and wife Judy of Nairobi, Kenya; five grandchildren; and seven great - grandchildren. Also surviving are brother, Billie Cook of Middleport, Ohio; and sister, Helen Ellison of New Haven, W.Va.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Tommy Cook; and sisters, Leoma Mann and Ova Pugh.

Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with C.D. Wolford officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.

Visitation 1 p.m. until service time.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 18 to July 20, 2019