|
|
MARY ELLEN (CADLE) BURNS, 92, of Scott Depot, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, with her loving family by her side.
Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Willard Harold "Kurlie" Burns; parents, Orville and Dessie Cadle; sister, Betty Taylor; and brothers, Charles and John Cadle.
Mary was a long-time resident of Scott Depot, but the last six years, she made her home with her daughter and son-in-law in Hurricane. Throughout the years, she attended Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church. Mary was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved WVU sports and reading.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and David Rollins of Hurricane; grandsons and their wives, Josh and Jennifer Rollins, and Greg and Nikki Rollins; great-grandchildren, Chase, Caleb and Hollie; and a host of nieces and nephews she loved dearly.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Mark Pyles and Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Following the service, Mary will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Leon Cemetery on what would have been their 75th wedding anniversary.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Calvary Baptist Academy or HospiceCare. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank all the wonderful hospice nurses and CNA's for their love and care of Mary in her last days.
You may share memories of Mary Ellen Cadle Burns by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes. com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve Mrs. Burns' family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 8, 2019