MARY ELLEN WEST, 76, of Charleston, passed away at her residence after a sudden illness.
Mary worked at Morris Enrichment Center for 10-plus years. She loved the children like they were her own. Playing with all of the babies gave her great joy. Mary was so full of life and lived every day to its fullest. She was an avid mountaineer and Steelers fan. Brookie, Kyla, and Kennedy were her pride and joy, and she loved her dog, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Cunningham and Elizabeth Albu Kirk; spouse, Charley West; son, David Stanley Jr.; son-in-law, Jeff Walker; brother, Terry Kirk; grandson, Croy West.
She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Kelly Walker and Kristy Jones; step-daughter, Traci Sampson; step-son, Chuck (Debbie) West; brother, Bill Kirk; sisters, Janet (Bill) Deavers, Becky Mcilroy, Debbie Hendricks, Donna Kirk; grandchildren, Ashley (Greg) Fertig, Brittany (Michael) Kinder, Trenton Stanley, Geandre Jones, Brooklyn Jones, Josh Stanley, Jordan Stanley, Chloe Sampson, Andrew Sampson, Scott Sampson, Carson West; great - grandchildren, Kyla and Kennedy Kinder.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 17, at Morris Memorial United Methodist Church, Charleston, with Pastor Bob Kirby officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please take your family to dinner and hold them tight and don't forget to order ranch!!!
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview. W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020