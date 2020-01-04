Home

Mary Ester Jeffery Gray Obituary
MARY ESTER JEFFERY GRAY, of Indore, was born November 29, 1928, and passed from this earth to meet her Savior on January 2, 2020. Mary was 91 years old.
Mary was a humble servant, realizing that her life was intended to bring glory to God. She faithfully served as pianist for Sycamore Community Baptist Church for over 60 years, as well as serving as a Sunday school teacher and youth leader. Mary was a Bible scholar and encouraged her family and friends to remain faithful to reading the Word. Mary devoted her career to teaching kindergarten and second grade at Brown Elementary School, located in Indore. Ms. Gray as so many lovingly referred to Mary from her years of teaching, loved to share stories of her students. She always said that the ornery boys were her favorite, because she knew they would grow up to be good men. Mary made the countless contributions to church music through her years of giving piano lessons. Mary was also very skilled in crocheting, from decorations, dolls, and her well known cross book markers, her handiwork is carried by many throughout West Virginia.
Mary was the daughter of Ronald and stepdaughter of Mary Jeffery. She was raised by her grandparents, Russell and Lula Jeffery. Along with her parents and grandparents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, J.B. Gray; sister, Betty Jeffery; and brothers by marriage, Charles and Woodrow Gray, and sister by marriage, Carolyn Gray.
Mary is survived by her brother, Kenneth Jeffery of California; brothers by marriage, Lowell Gray of Indore, Don (Judy) Gray of Clay, and sisters by marriage, Carol Moore of Albion, N.Y., Ona Gray of Maysel, and Sharon Gray of Indore. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews who were blessed to call her Aunt Mary.
Funeral services will be held at Sycamore Community Baptist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, with burial to follow at the Gray Cemetery, Indore, with minister Naamon Moore officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson - Smith is honored to be serving the Gray family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 4, 2020
