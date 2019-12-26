|
MARY FRANCES "PANKY" (NOLLEY) TAYLOR, 89, of St. Albans, widow of Leonard Taylor, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.
She was born in Lynchburg, VA, on June 6, 1930, to George Marion and Mary Frances Ward Nolley and grew up in Mullens, WV. Mrs. Taylor graduated from Concord College in Athens, WV, and was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nitro, WV.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Collier (Mike) Schiffer, George (Debbie) Taylor, Frances (Wally) Bell, Robert (Sarah) Taylor, Susan (Chuck) Workman, Charles (Beth) Taylor and Thomas (Vera) Taylor; her siblings, Robert (Sandi) Nolley, John (Sandy) Nolley, and Martha (E.C.) Taylor; and 21 grandchildren and nine great - grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her grandsons, Joshua Taylor and Michael Taylor; and her siblings, Marian Nolley and George Nolley.
She loved her Lord and dedicated her life to honoring Him and serving others, with a special interest in children and youth. She volunteered in church and community, and opened her home to many friends, neighbors, and strangers. She served many years as a Sunday School teacher, church youth group leader, after-school Bible club volunteer, Girl Scout leader, and Cub Scout den mother, touching many lives and generations.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 424 Cross Lanes Drive, Nitro, WV 25143, and will be followed by a time of visitation and fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Ministries of Covenant Presbyterian Church at the above address.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019