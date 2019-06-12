Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matics Funeral Home Inc
8539 Elk River Rd N
Clendenin, WV 25045
(304) 548-6611
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Matics Funeral Home
Clendenin, WV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Matics Funeral Home
Clendenin, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary McTheny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Francis McTheny

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Francis McTheny Obituary

MARY FRANCIS MCTHENY, 75, of Elkview, went to her eternal rest Monday, June 10, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.
She was the daughter of the late Harold Tennsyon Hensley and Ortha Jenkins Hensley. She was also preceded in death by sister, Brenda Larabee; brother, Delmus Hensley; and grandson, Jeremy Samples.
Mary attended Blue Creek Advent Christian Church. She was a retired Manager of 7 Eleven.
She is survived by: Daughters, Barbara Morris and husband Larry of Elkview, Debra Wooten of Lorain, Ohio, Penny McTheny of Elkview and Connie McTheny of Greenbrier, Tenn.; son, Travis McTheny and wife Julie of Nitro; sisters, Linda Blake of Florida and Virginia "Jenny" Carpenter of Gassaway; brother, David Hensley of Gassaway; grandchildren, Stephanie Gail, Michael Travis and Steven II; and great - grandchildren, Michael and Jesse.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin. The celebration of her life will be 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Doug Edens officiating. Burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 12 to June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now