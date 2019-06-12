

MARY FRANCIS MCTHENY, 75, of Elkview, went to her eternal rest Monday, June 10, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House after a long illness.

She was the daughter of the late Harold Tennsyon Hensley and Ortha Jenkins Hensley. She was also preceded in death by sister, Brenda Larabee; brother, Delmus Hensley; and grandson, Jeremy Samples.

Mary attended Blue Creek Advent Christian Church. She was a retired Manager of 7 Eleven.

She is survived by: Daughters, Barbara Morris and husband Larry of Elkview, Debra Wooten of Lorain, Ohio, Penny McTheny of Elkview and Connie McTheny of Greenbrier, Tenn.; son, Travis McTheny and wife Julie of Nitro; sisters, Linda Blake of Florida and Virginia "Jenny" Carpenter of Gassaway; brother, David Hensley of Gassaway; grandchildren, Stephanie Gail, Michael Travis and Steven II; and great - grandchildren, Michael and Jesse.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin. The celebration of her life will be 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Doug Edens officiating. Burial will be in Clendenin Memorial Gardens.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 12 to June 14, 2019