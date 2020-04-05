|
Ms. MARY FRANCIS SMITH, 64, of Montgomery, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
She was born on January 24, 1956, in Montgomery; she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and the late Ollie Mayfield Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Larry L. Mayfield, John L. Smith; and her sister: Janet M. Smith.
She was baptized at early age, living her life in Christian faith and beliefs. Mary graduated from Montgomery High School in 1975.
Ms. Smith spent 25 years as special daycare provider the outpouring love and care that she gave and received from her kids through those years. Built a bond that continue into their adult lives.
In middle of her life's journey, Mary decided to take a leap of faith and seek a different field of employment. That bold step enabled her to retire from CAMC General Hospital after 21 years of service. While there, she received recognition on her job and created friendships that have never been broken.
Left to cherish precious memories is his sisters: Constance Ann Toney of Beckley, Pandora (AL) Peoples of Columbus, Ohio, Donna (Gary) Smith of Dunbar, Maxine Coats of Kimberly, and Pamela Smith of Deepwater; brothers: James (Sandra) Smith of Montgomery, Charles Smith of Deepwater, Samuel (Christie) Smith of Powellton, Calvin and Melvin Smith of Beckley; Special nephews: Ricky Toney, Juan Smith, Shannon Smith, Ron Coats; Special nieces: Tina Toney, Pia Terrell, Tonia Peoples, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Unfortunately, due fact that our nation has been devastated from highly contagious Coronavirus; a memorial may be scheduled in the future.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and love to everyone. Thank you for all your calls and prayers during this time. The family have felt your love and prayers. Sincere thank you to staff's at CAMC Memorial Hospital and Hubbard Hospice House for their excellence care of our sister.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020