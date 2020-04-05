Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Francis Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Francis Smith Obituary

Ms. MARY FRANCIS SMITH, 64, of Montgomery, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
She was born on January 24, 1956, in Montgomery; she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and the late Ollie Mayfield Smith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Larry L. Mayfield, John L. Smith; and her sister: Janet M. Smith.
She was baptized at early age, living her life in Christian faith and beliefs. Mary graduated from Montgomery High School in 1975.
Ms. Smith spent 25 years as special daycare provider the outpouring love and care that she gave and received from her kids through those years. Built a bond that continue into their adult lives.
In middle of her life's journey, Mary decided to take a leap of faith and seek a different field of employment. That bold step enabled her to retire from CAMC General Hospital after 21 years of service. While there, she received recognition on her job and created friendships that have never been broken.
Left to cherish precious memories is his sisters: Constance Ann Toney of Beckley, Pandora (AL) Peoples of Columbus, Ohio, Donna (Gary) Smith of Dunbar, Maxine Coats of Kimberly, and Pamela Smith of Deepwater; brothers: James (Sandra) Smith of Montgomery, Charles Smith of Deepwater, Samuel (Christie) Smith of Powellton, Calvin and Melvin Smith of Beckley; Special nephews: Ricky Toney, Juan Smith, Shannon Smith, Ron Coats; Special nieces: Tina Toney, Pia Terrell, Tonia Peoples, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Unfortunately, due fact that our nation has been devastated from highly contagious Coronavirus; a memorial may be scheduled in the future.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation and love to everyone. Thank you for all your calls and prayers during this time. The family have felt your love and prayers. Sincere thank you to staff's at CAMC Memorial Hospital and Hubbard Hospice House for their excellence care of our sister.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -