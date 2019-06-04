

MARY MADALINE HANDLEY, 97, of Nitro passed away June 2, 2019.

Born May 21, 1922 in Hurricane, Mary was a daughter of the late Garland and Ocie Davis. She was also preceded in death by her son, Randy Lee Handley; grandson, Clinton Craig; and four siblings.

Mary was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, canning, camping and traveling to music shows with her husband, Denvil, who played with the West Virginia Boys. She was an excellent cook, and was famous in her family for her BLT sandwiches. (Bologna, Lettuce and Tomato).

She will be greatly missed by her husband of 65 years; Denvil L. Handley; four granddaughters, Heather Patton, Jamie Craig, Kristen Thornton and Amber Bird; 23 adopted and foster grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Debbie Handley; nine half-siblings and additional family.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Chapman Funeral Home, in Hurricane with Pastor Frank Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Vernon Cemetery, Hurricane.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.

You may share memories of Mary by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019