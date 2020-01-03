|
|
MARY HELEN ESTEP, 93, of Belle, passed away January 1, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following a short illness.
She was a 62-year member of Judson Baptist Church, Belle, where she taught Sunday School, started the Judson Baptist Church Library and was a member of the Lydia Bible Sunday School Class. Helen was a member West Virginia Library Association, West Virginia Retired Teachers Association, Kanawha County Retired Teachers Association and former member of West Virginia Education Association.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Eugene Carper Estep; parents, Sherman R. and Sophia Vaught Stout; sisters, Margaret O'Donald, Christine Morris; and brother, James Stout.
Surviving are her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy Eugene and Rashell Estep of Rand; daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy W. and David Siders of Belle, Martha Ellen and John Hoffstatter of Jacksonville, Florida; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Timothy Estep officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Saturday.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to Helen's care givers at Clark's Christian Care Home, East Bank, for the last three and one-half years.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020