MARY HELEN HEARN, 100, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Rolling Meadows Place, Scott Depot.
She was born at Kelsa, VA, to the late Charles F. and Brooke Hatfield Barrett. She was also preceded in death by her husband J. Frank Hearn; brother, Charles Barrett.
Mary Helen was a schoolteacher for Mingo County Board of Education and Kanawha County Board of Education. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans for over 60 years. She was a graduate of the University of Pikeville, Pikeville, KY.
Surviving are her loving son, Charles F. Hearn (KMarie) of Baton Rouge, LA.; grandson, Nathaniel Lee Hearn of Jersey City, NJ; brother, Bill Barrett of Pompano Beach, FL.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, with the Rev. Doug Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Staff at HospiceCare and the staff at Rolling Meadows Place for all their wonderful care they showed Mary Helen.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to the First Presbyterian Church, In memory of Mary Helen Hearn, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Mary Helen's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019