Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
201 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
201 Kanawha Terrace
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hearn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Helen Hearn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Helen Hearn Obituary

MARY HELEN HEARN, 100, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Rolling Meadows Place, Scott Depot.
She was born at Kelsa, VA, to the late Charles F. and Brooke Hatfield Barrett. She was also preceded in death by her husband J. Frank Hearn; brother, Charles Barrett.
Mary Helen was a schoolteacher for Mingo County Board of Education and Kanawha County Board of Education. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of St. Albans for over 60 years. She was a graduate of the University of Pikeville, Pikeville, KY.
Surviving are her loving son, Charles F. Hearn (KMarie) of Baton Rouge, LA.; grandson, Nathaniel Lee Hearn of Jersey City, NJ; brother, Bill Barrett of Pompano Beach, FL.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 17, at the First Presbyterian Church, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, with the Rev. Doug Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, WV.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the church.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Staff at HospiceCare and the staff at Rolling Meadows Place for all their wonderful care they showed Mary Helen.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donation to the First Presbyterian Church, In memory of Mary Helen Hearn, 201 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177.
You may visit Mary Helen's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Hearn Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now