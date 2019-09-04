|
MARY HELEN (JENKINS) WESTFALL, 84, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, September 1, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Nettie Jenkins, and two brothers.
Mary enjoyed gardening and sewing, and attended Brown United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jim R. Westfall; and several nieces and nephews.
Her wishes were to be cremated and buried at her family cemetery. Services and burial will be private at a later date.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is serving the Westfall family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 4, 2019