MARY HELENA (MEADOWS) SMITH, 97, of Dunbar, passed away September 5, 2019, in Hubbard Hospice House after a good, long life.
Mary was born January 4, 1922, in Hinton to the late Ezra and Mary Meadows. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Thornton Smith; daughter, Mary Jeannette Smith; sons, Johnny Thornton Smith and Carl Wetzel Smith; and daughter-in-law, Teresa Sigmon.
Mary had a long career working at the Daniel Boone Hotel in Charleston.
Left to cherish her memory are loving children, Betty Estep (Jimmy) of Dunbar, Robert Smith of High Shoals, North Carolina; numerous grandchildren, and great - grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 7, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Graveside service and burial will follow at 3 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountain funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019