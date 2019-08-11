Home

Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart
1929 - 2019
Mary Hope Weber Obituary
MARY HOPE WEBER, resident of Charleston, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, at the age of 90. Mary was born on June 13, 1929, to the late Herman and Kathleen Feldhaus.
Mary loved and cherished her family, putting them above all else. She loved camping with her family, working in her garden and her many plants. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed baking. She will be missed by all, but mostly by her children and grandchildren.
She was a longtime member of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart and very devoted to her faith. She was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Kathleen Feldhaus; her beloved husband of 66 years, Edward R. Weber; twin sister, Margaret Feldhaus; sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Smith; and brother, William (Bill) Feldhaus, as well has her grandson, Taylor Smith.
Left to cherish her memoir are her children, Sylvia Corns (Richard), Deborah Robinson (Donald), Allen Weber, Edward Weber (Lee), Daniel Weber (Lisa), Laura Smith (Shawn) and Jason Weber; 15 grandchildren and 12 great - grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of Sacred Heart at 10 a.m. Friday, August 16.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home of Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019
