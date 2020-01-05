|
|
MARY JANE ADKINS, 85 of Alkol, passed away January 1, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She is survived by children, Beverly Adkins, Sharon Fannin and Michael Adkins, all of Alkol; brothers, Fred Bowman of Buckhannon, Jimmy Bowman of Camp Creek and Junior Bowman of Alkol; sister, Jean Nelson of Sod; 17 grandchildren; 12 great - grandchildren; and two great - great - grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, at the Bulger Community Church.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020