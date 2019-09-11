Home

Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home Inc
206 Beauty St
Spencer, WV 25276
(304) 927-2590
Mary Jane (Starcher) Bailey

Mary Jane (Starcher) Bailey Obituary
MARY JANE (STARCHER) BAILEY, 83, of Chloe, went to be with the Lord Sunday, September 8, 2019, at WVU-Medicine, Braxton County, after a short illness. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at the Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Visitation is two hours prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Minnora / Prudence Chapel Cemetery, c/o Tina Brannon, 59 Deco Lane, Chloe, WV 25235.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019
