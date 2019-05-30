

On Friday May 24, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, while surrounded by her family, MARY JANE (PERDUE) DOSS of Holly Grove, departed this world to a better place. She was born on July 6, 1934, in Logan, to Edgar and Bertha Elizabeth (Edison) Perdue.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Edgar and Bertha Elizabeth Perdue; husband, Robert Doss; brother, Harry Perdue; son, Phillip Greggory Doss; and daughter, Diana Kay (Doss) Pratt.

Those left to cherish her memories are her children: Daughter Treasa-Sue Green (Ray), sons Robert Doss Jr. (Mary Ellen), James-Jimmy Doss and Roger Doss (Roxanne), all of Holly Grove; son-in-law, Joseph Pratt of Gallagher; and 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; six great - great - grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Nila Perdue of Mentor Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Mary Jane was a graduate of Kingston High School where she was chosen to be Ms. Kingston, she loved to cook, and draw, and had a loving personality. She was a homemaker but worked several years for numerous families providing in home private care. She was beautiful inside and out and loved by all that knew her.

There will be a private graveside service Thursday May 30. The services will be under the direction of O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019