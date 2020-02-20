|
|
MARY JANE (PATCHELL) McNEAL arrived at her heavenly home Monday, February 17, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul McNeal; her parents, Reverend David and Emily Patchell; brother, David Patchell; sister, Martha Belcher.
Mary is survived by children, Becky McNeal, Danny and Diane McNeal, Betsy and Scott Dingess, Mary and Bobby Stephens, and Johnny McNeal; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Mary was a born again Christian. She served for many years at Eskdale Baptist Church as a Sunday school teacher, Youth Director and Pianist.
She worked for the United States Postal Service, working as a post master for several towns in Cabin Creek.
Her hobbies were sewing, piano playing, singing and taking long walks with her best friend, Chrissy.
She loved Christmas, and teaching the true meaning of Christmas.
In her last months, she was greatly comforted by her great-granddaughter and her little dog, Cocoa.
Her greatest love was spending time with Mac (Paul) at Carolina Beach, NC.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with John Paul Stephenson officiating. The burial will follow the service at Montgomery Memorial Park, London. A gathering of friends and family will begin at 1 p.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 20, 2020