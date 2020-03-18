|
MARY KATHLEEN SMITH TINSLEY, 79, of Dunbar, passed away March 16, 2020, at her home with her family.
She was born January 21, 1941 in Glen Morgan, the daughter of Eugene and Maxine Harris Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Morgan.
Katy was a retired Lab Tech employed for Dr. Edward Jackson of St. Albans for many years. She was a member of Genesis Fellowship in South Charleston. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend that will be missed by all.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Gary D.; daughters, Kathy Hollis (Perry) of Dunbar, Sally Finchum (John) of Charleston, Lora Fields (David) and Rebecca Holley (Brian), all of Dunbar; grandchildren, Amanda Ramsey, Jessica Mink (Jeff), Sarah McGrath (Cam), Katie Nelson (Gary), Olivia Elliott (Jonathan), Julie Ramsey, Hannah Fields, and Luke Holley; her faithful companion, "Ella"; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Dewey "Bunky" Smith of Mt. Nebo; sister, Joann Kinder of St. Augustine, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
And with honoring Katy's wishes, there will be a private service held.
In the future, there will be a celebration of her life held.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020