Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351

Mary Kathleen Smith Tinsley


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

MARY KATHLEEN SMITH TINSLEY, 79, of Dunbar, passed away March 16, 2020, at her home with her family.
She was born January 21, 1941 in Glen Morgan, the daughter of Eugene and Maxine Harris Smith. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Morgan.
Katy was a retired Lab Tech employed for Dr. Edward Jackson of St. Albans for many years. She was a member of Genesis Fellowship in South Charleston. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend that will be missed by all.
She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Gary D.; daughters, Kathy Hollis (Perry) of Dunbar, Sally Finchum (John) of Charleston, Lora Fields (David) and Rebecca Holley (Brian), all of Dunbar; grandchildren, Amanda Ramsey, Jessica Mink (Jeff), Sarah McGrath (Cam), Katie Nelson (Gary), Olivia Elliott (Jonathan), Julie Ramsey, Hannah Fields, and Luke Holley; her faithful companion, "Ella"; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Dewey "Bunky" Smith of Mt. Nebo; sister, Joann Kinder of St. Augustine, Fla., and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
And with honoring Katy's wishes, there will be a private service held.
In the future, there will be a celebration of her life held.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -