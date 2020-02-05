|
On Sunday, February 2, 2020, MARY KATHRYN PARISH, (Mamaw Kathy), of St. Albans, mother, daughter, sister and friend, went home to be with the Lord at the age of 66 years.
Kathy was born July 21, 1953, in Charleston, WV, a daughter of Cecil and Edith Wolf Hutton. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jessi Melinda Smith, and sister, Charlotte Hedrick.
Kathy was a Kindergarten teacher's aide for over 20 years and absolutely loved every second. When she became disabled and could no longer work, she grieved that loss tremendously. She loved and adored all her kindergarten babies and her co-workers as well. Kathy was an instant "old friend" to everyone she met. She could find the humor in any situation and she made it impossible to be upset with her. She loved her children and grandchildren more than life itself and her own comfort and security never mattered when it came to theirs. Kathy suffered greatly the past few years with her health but despite that, she always made her family and friends her first priority. She loved BIG, was loved BIG and will be so so deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Maggie Fletcher (Ray); grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Colby, Cate and Cooper; sister, Ramona Ray; brother, Jerry Hutton; special friend, Doug Means and many more family and friends.
A celebration of Kathy's life will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 6, at Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, 358 US 60, Hurricane, with Pastor David Bowen officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m., prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the , P.O. Box 96280, Washington, DC 20077.
You may also visit Kathy's tribute page at Bartlett NicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 409 Sixth Avenue, St. Albans, is honored to serve Parish family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 5, 2020