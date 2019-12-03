|
|
MARY L. MAYES, age 90, of South Charleston, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House.
Mary was born May 26, 1929 in Lake Worth, FL, daughter of the late Edna and Roland Slagle. She is also preceded in death by her husband, William L. Mayes.
She is retired as the audio/visual librarian for the WV United Methodist Conference. She was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and its choir for over 65 years.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Jan Mayes Dunn and grandson, Jay Turley both of Sykesville, MD; and many special friends.
A service to Honor the life of Mary will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Marks United Methodist Church with Rev. Anne Pruett-Barnett officiating. Interment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park. Family and friends may visit from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to St. Marks United Methodist Church 900 Washington St. E. Charleston, WV 25301.
Memories of Mary may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 3, 2019