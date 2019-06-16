

MARY LOU (MILLER) BARNES, 84, passed away at her home in South Charleston, WV, with some of her family by her side, on June 11th, 2019.

She was born in Kanawha County on January 16, 1935, and grew up in Kanawha City and Charleston, WV. She attended St. Agnes School in Kanawha City and graduated from Charleston Catholic High School in 1952.

Mary Lou married her husband, also a Charleston native, Ralph Barnes while he was home from his first eight weeks of Army basic training in Fort Dix, NJ. Following that, he was transferred to Fort Belvoir, VA, where the newlyweds moved into their first apartment together in Alexandria, VA.

Mary Lou began working at the Army Post at Fort Belvoir. Following Ralph's discharge from the Army in 1955, they returned to West Virginia, where they settled in South Charleston for 12 years. The young family relocated to Houston, TX, which included a couple of brief transfers to Greenville, SC.

Mary Lou and Ralph moved back home to South Charleston to stay in 1980. Mary Lou worked as a supervisor at the WV Board of Review for Workers Compensation for several years until her retirement. She had a passion for genealogy and history, and Ralph was so pleased to accompany her to Europe where they visited London, and then Paris by way of train under the English Channel, and finally to southern Germany. They moved around a bit more to be near children and grandchildren, but always maintained permanent residence in South Charleston, WV.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her father, Gay Warner; mother, Arleta Miller; stepfather, Charles Miller; sisters, Janet Miller Eyrick and Judy Miller Creighton; infant son, Richard Barnes and grandson, Keith Stockman.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph L. Barnes; daughters, Debora Barnes Kempe and Cindy Barnes Hargrave; sons, R. Lee Barnes II, and Eric R. Barnes; grandchildren, Courtney Hargrave, Beck Hargrave, Chandler Barnes, Ryan Barnes, Erica Barnes, Brooke Barnes.

It was Mary Lou's desire to be cremated. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the Barnes family with these arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary