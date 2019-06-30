Home

Hafer Funeral Home Inc
50 N Pinch Rd
Elkview, WV 25071
(304) 965-3331
Mary Lou Fields

MARY LOU FIELDS, our mother, an angel was sent to us from God on February 29, 1936. On June 26, 2019, Mom is now in the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ. She was born at home in Elkview to the late Charles E. and Imogene E. Halstead.
On September 19, 1951, she married the late James Clinton Fields, U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer Ret.
Preceding her in death: brother Charles E. Halstead II and sister Dolores J. (Halstead) Bailey.
She is survived by her children, James Clinton Fields Jr. (Dalphine), Deborah Ann (Fields) Benson (Robert) and Paul Michael Fields (Sandy); sister, Eva E. (Halstead) Fox; grandchildren, Marcie (Dale) Whitehair, Rob (Angie) Benson, Kelsey (Chris) Starcher, Kasey (Bosten) Miller, Isaac and Jacie Fields; great - grandchildren, Adam, Grant and Evan Whitehair, Blake and Bryce Benson, Avery, Lola and Olive Starcher, Eliza Miller.
A very special thank you to the dedicated caregivers for their love and support during our mothers time of need, Tammy, Peggy, Billie, and Toni. With much love and appreciation for the tremendous support to nephews Joey and Travis Halstead.
At a later date, a graveside service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., where mom and dad will be together.
In mom's memory, in lieu of flowers, an offering can be made to Leatherwood Missionary Baptist Church, 7396 Aarons Fork Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 30 to July 2, 2019
