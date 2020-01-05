|
MARY LOU HANNAN, 86, of South Charleston, slipped quietly into the arms of Jesus on January 2, 2020, at Putnam Rehab.
She was born May 24, 1933, to the late Ernold and Vera (Pauley) Beach and was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Hannan; son, Gregory Hannan; sister, Alma Lee Hancock; brother, Billy Beach; and her friend of many years, Robert Helton.
Mary Lou was a loving and dedicated mother who dearly loved her family. She attended Hissom Tabernacle and had worked at Thomas Memorial Hospital in the cafeteria and also the Kanawha Country Club.
Surviving, nephew, Kenneth Harless (Lana), and niece, Vera Ann Jenkins; nephew, David Hannan, who faithfully cared for her for many years; close cousin and friend, Evelyn Smith; and many family and friends who love her. Mary Lou was the Matriarch of the Beach Family.
Memorial service will 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 5, 2020