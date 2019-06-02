

MARY LOU KING, 77, of Cross Lanes, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice West.

She was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Lettie Neal, and brothers, Lonnie and John.

She was retired from Kanawha County Schools. She recently attended Tyler Heights Community Church.

Surviving is her husband of 59 years, Earl; her daughters, Kelly (Frank) Hanson and Patti (Ryan) Duncan of Cross Lanes; sister, Jenny Cook (Frankie) of Nitro; furbabies, Bella and Rosie; and her grandpup, Suzi. She is also survived by her special friends, Doris Osborne, Elizabeth Lester, Bev Boothe, and best friend and neighbor, Polly Washington.

Service will be private with a burial at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.

The family would like to express thanks to their wonderful friends in pastoral care who have been there for them in recent weeks, including Jarrold and Debbie Lanham, Bill and Debbie Huddleston, Lawrence Slater, Terry Thompson, Joe Barnes, Mark Harris, Ron Shamblin and Larry Young.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House or Kanawha Charleston Humane Society.

Private services will be Tyler Mountain Memory Garden. Tyler Mountain Funeral Home is serving the King family.

Online condolences can be made by visiting tyler mountainfuneralhome.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 2 to June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary