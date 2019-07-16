

MARY LOUISE LANE passed away at Hubbard Hospice House West, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Louise lived with her husband, Charles Henry Lane Sr. for 63 years in the town of Clendenin. She has resided for the last two years with her daughter, Norma and son-in-law Ed Lucas in Teays Valley before going to the Skilled Nursing Facility in Teays Valley. She was a member of the Clendenin Church of the Nazarene but was currently attending, Elk River Nazarene. She retired from the Charleston Holiday Inn.

Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry Sr.; sons, David Allen and John Ray; and infant great grandson, Thomas. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jim, Orville, and Harry Newhouse; sisters, Marie Lawson, and Bernice Griffith.

She is survived by daughters, Betty Smith from Morgantown / Daytona Beach, Fla., Jeane Buchanan of Dunbar, Norma Lucas (Ed) of Teays Valley, Anna Shafer of Clendenin, and Mary E. Allen (Bill) of Clendenin; sons, Charles H. Lane Jr. of Clendenin, James Lane of Dunbar and Michael W. Lane (Miranda) of St. Albans; 21 grandchildren, 43 great - grandchildren and four great - great - grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Bethel Pierson of Pa., Ann Conn of Ky.

Louise loved quilting, camping, reading and cooking for her family. She was well known for her great biscuits.

The family would like to thank Thomas Memorial Hospital and Hospice House West, at Thomas Memorial Hospital for their compassion and care of their mom.

Service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at the Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Charles Larue and Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating.

Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the funeral home.

A private family burial will be at the Lane Cemetery, Clendenin.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 16 to July 18, 2019