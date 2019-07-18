

MARY LOUISE OSBORNE MULLENS, 96, died peacefully on June 23, 2019. She was born on August 2, 1922, to the late Hallie May Belcher Osborne and Claude Hamilton Osborne.

She graduated in 1940 from Charleston High School and rarely missed a reunion. She attended the Charleston School of Commerce and worked for the WV Public Service Commission. On December 28, 1943, she married the love of her life, Basil Giles Mullens, and began her family. She was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Charleston, where she organized nursery volunteers for Sunday mornings and, with her husband, led Jr. High Fellowship groups. She enjoyed Presbyterian Women Circles, was a Brownie troop leader, assisted with swim meets, enjoyed tennis, bridge, and being with her family and friends every Friday night at 5 o'clock. She was a pillar of support for her husband, children and all of their endeavors. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were embraced by her with joy and love.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Basil; her brothers, Rome C. Osborne (Jean) and James Robert Osborne (Shirley); close friend, Tom Bettinger; and great-grandson, Marcus Taylor Kelley.

Mary is survived by her children: Robert Michael Mullens of Elkins, Karen Louise Scherr (Jim) of Charleston, and Mary Beth Wilson (Tracy) of Given; grandchildren: Michael MacCorkle (Lisa), Jarrett Suter-Mullens, Corinne Stuart (Ryan), Reed Layne (Loni), Stephen Smoot (Regina), Jason Smoot, Stacy Shamblin (Michael), and Travis Wilson; great - grandchildren: Lisa and Allie MacCorkle, Lincoln, Eliza, and Charlotte Stuart, Emily Young (Matt), Jared Smoot, Matthew Emerick Jr., Alex and Michael Shamblin, and Tristin and Brooke Wilson. The many nieces and nephews of Mary were cherished and enjoyed throughout her lifetime.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, with visitation at 12:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Charleston.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to First Presbyterian Church of Charleston, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV 25301-2402, with special consideration for the mission work of the church.

The family wishes to thank the caregiving 'angels' and staff of Meadowbrook Acres Nursing Home and of Edgewood Summit's The Ridgemont.

Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to www.barlowbonsall.com. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 18 to July 20, 2019