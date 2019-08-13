|
MARY LOUISE WOOD (FOX), 88, departed for her heavenly home on August 10, 2019. Born on May 11, 1931, in Oak Hill, she was preceded in death by her husband Samuel (Chubby) Wood, parents Willie and Edith Neff Fox, brother Jack Fox, sisters Marie Legg and Edith Mae Blake, and Aunt Ora Skaggs.
Mary was a member of Gauley Bridge Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by her daughters Linda (Tony) Grbac of Cross Lanes and Sandra McDonald of Deepwater; one grandchild, Crystal Grbac (Jared) and two great-grandchildren Alexis and Ryan Grbac.
Funeral Service will be held at noon Tuesday, August 13, at the Gauley Bridge Baptist Church, Gauley Bridge, WV. Burial will follow in the Highlawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, WV. Friends may gather with the family at the church one hour prior to the service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.penningtonfuneral.com. Pennington-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Wood family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019