Greene-Robertson Funeral Home
600 Riverview Dr
Sutton, WV 26601
(304) 765-5502
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home
600 Riverview Dr
Sutton, WV 26601
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home
600 Riverview Dr
Sutton, WV 26601
Mary M. Morris


1925 - 2019
Mary M. Morris Obituary
MARY MADELINE MORRIS, 93, of Sutton, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Braxton Memorial Hospital, Gassaway.
She was born in Bays, WV on November 17, 1925, to the late George Dewey and Pearly Mae Crites Keener. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Esker Jerrell Morris, Sr; daughter, Janet Sue Kirik; and siblings, Kathleen White, Jacqueline Caldwell, and Ralph Keener.
Madeline was a retired teacher aide at Little Birch Elementary School, graduate of Nicholas County High School and attended Long Run Baptist Church.
Left to cherish her memory is her children, Esker J Morris, Jr. of Sutton, Judy Ann Beane (Sterling) of Gassaway, Joyce Louise West of Baden, PA; son-in-law, Kervin Kirik of Union City, PA; brother, George Keener (Patsy) of Sutton; grandchildren, Sterling Beane (Monica), Jerry Morris, Michael Morris, Tess Morlan (Logan), Kari Kirik; great-grandchild, Price Beane.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton with Rev. Robey Godfrey officiating. Burial will follow at Keener Family Cemetery, Herold, WV. Friends may call 6 til 8 p.m., Friday, July 26 at the funeral home.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home is humbly serving the Morris family.
Online condolences may be sent to: greene-robertsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 25 to July 27, 2019
