MARY MADELINE FERRELL, 96, of Orgas, W.Va., passed away peacefully at home with family on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
She was born on March 30, 1923, in White Oak, W.Va. She was a daughter of the late George and Edna Dickens. Madeline was a member of the White Oak Freewill Baptist Church.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude Henry Ferrell; brothers, Frank, Jess, Woodrow, Dan, and George "Dukes" Dickens; her sisters, Magdalene Wilson, Gladys Snodgrass, Geneva Mitchell, and Dorothy Hall; and her children, two infant sons who died during childbirth, Jesse Duane "Dicky" Ferrell and Violet June "Sis" Cantley.
She is survived by her children, Ervin Ferrell (Patty), Jean Mynes (Terry), and daughter-in-law, Theresa Ferrell.
Surviving Grandchildren: Cindy Pettry (Mark), Amy Young (Larry), Claudette Pauley (Aaron), Shawn Cantley (Stacy), Shane Ferrell (Ashley), Tammy Ferrell (David), Laura Restivo, Karen Restivo, and Joey Restivo.
Surviving Great - Grandchildren: Seth Pettry, Chance Pettry, Madeline Pettry, Joel Young, Andon Pauley, Nikita Cantley, Bub Cantley, Kenzi Ferrell, Caitlyn Ferrell, Georgia Ferrell, Drayden Mullins, Serenity Ferrell, Jesslynn Ferrell, Caleb Ford, Camden Feher, John Reagan, Cossondre Bahr (Kevin), and Joshua Swope.
Surviving Great - Great - Grandchildren: Ayden, Shawe, Vincent, Jonah, and Aurelia Bahr.
Madeline is also survived by a host of beloved nieces and nephews, as well as a multitude of other family members and friends.
Her great loves were serving the Lord, her family, friends, animals, and her flower gardens.
A private funeral service with family only, due to social distancing restrictions on public functions at this time, will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 23, at Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, W.Va., with family-only visitation preceding the ceremony at 1 p.m. Pastor Jerry Pauley will be officiating the services.
You may express your condolences to the family by sending flowers to the funeral home in remembrance of Madeline.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 21, 2020