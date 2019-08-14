|
MARY MARGARET BROWN, 85, of Cannelton departed this life August 11, 2019, at Montgomery General Hospital following a short illness. She was born October 2, 1933, at Marting and was a daughter of the late James Albert and Rosie Ellen Crump Oiler.
Her husband, Pastor Clinton Ray Brown; brothers, Max, Arnold, Virgil, Vernon, Junior, Harold, William and Leonard, and sisters, Phyllis Myers, Virginia Elizabeth Oliver, Dorothy Meadows, and Marjorie Simms; son, Jerry; and grandchildren, Maggie King and Aaron Brown, preceded her in death.
Survivors include a sister, Susie Hooper; daughters, Diann Legg (R.B.), Donna Clonch (George), Linda King; sons, Allen Steven Brown and Ray Dewayne (Jane); and special son, Eric Bess, along with 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
In Margaret's memory, the family will receive everyone for a luncheon at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, at Margaret's home in Cannelton.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019