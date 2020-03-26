Home

Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home Inc
206 Beauty St
Spencer, WV 25276
(304) 927-2590
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Gandee Chapel / Ward Cemetery
Mary Marjorie Tolley

Mary Marjorie Tolley Obituary
MARY MARJORIE TOLLEY, 103, of Spencer, passed away peacefully at Roane General Hospital on March 23, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 28 at Gandee Chapel / Ward Cemetery. Private family - only visitation will take place at Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va., prior to service. Please be fully aware and abide by the State of West Virginia recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the graveside service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020
