MARY MARJORIE TOLLEY, 103, of Spencer, passed away peacefully at Roane General Hospital on March 23, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 28 at Gandee Chapel / Ward Cemetery. Private family - only visitation will take place at Taylor - Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, W.Va., prior to service. Please be fully aware and abide by the State of West Virginia recommendations for social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic should you wish to attend the graveside service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 26, 2020