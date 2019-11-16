|
MARY MAXINE (HICKS) DUNCAN, 83, of Scott Depot, passed away after a short illness Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston, WV.
Survived by, daughter Mary Beth Dawson, beloved Grandson and Granddaughter, Joshua C. Dawson and Danielle Dawson from Scott Depot, WV; her beloved sister, Sylvia Weddington and husband Robert Weddington from Hurricane, WV; brother, Vernon Hicks and Robin from Gallagher, WV; sisters, Goldie Nathansen from Daytona, FL, and Erna Thomas from East Bank, WV. She was blessed and dearly loved by her nieces, nephews, and Special Friends, Alice McAllister from Hurricane, WV, and Kay and Packy Lucas from Belle, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, best friend and soul mate, James C. Duncan; Father Elbert Hicks and Mother Ethel Mae Hicks; Siblings, Carol Jean Hicks, Georgie Wilkinson, Renie Mullens and brother Elbert (Buddy) Hicks.
Services to Celebrate Maxine's Life and special place in our hearts will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 18, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, WV, officiated by Reverend Dr. Melissa Pratt. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV. Friends may visit an hour prior to the service.
You may share memories of Maxine by visiting her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 16, 2019