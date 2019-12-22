|
MARY MAGDALENE "MICKEY" McCUTCHEON, 86, of Charleston, died peacefully at home on December 19, 2019.
She was born in Milburn, West Virginia, on June 29, 1933, to the late Richard and Genevieve Mills.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great - grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William J. McCutcheon, and sister, Anne Mitchell.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, William R. (Diane) McCutcheon of Greensboro, NC, Michael J. (Melody) McCutcheon of Winfeld, Mary Jane (Ron) Baker of Charleston, Anne M. (John) Crawford of Charleston, Patrick E. (Shelly) McCutcheon of Charleston, and Mary M. "Mickey" (Ron) Miller of Charleston; grandchildren, William, Dylan, Jackson, Cristina, Genny, Beth, Tony, Ron, Maggie, John Patrick ("JP") and Joseph; and great - grandchildren William, Kaden, Luke, Elliana, Grayson, and Arden.
Also left to cherish her memory is her best friend and confidant of many, many years, Lois Vecellio of Beckley, WV.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 23, at Catholic Church of the Ascension, Hurricane, WV. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Victor, WV.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Harding Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019