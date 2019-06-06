

MARY NELL HERNDON, 87, of Heaters, WV, passed away June 3, 2019, at JW Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV, after a short illness.

Mary Nell was born on July 7, 1931, in Sutton to the late William Peyton and Hannah Ellen Martin Keener.

She was a retired cafeteria manager at Flatwoods Grade School for 21 years. She was a member of the Tichnel United Methodist Church. She was a Charter Life time Member and Past President for Braxton Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of Heaters Community Education Outreach Services Farm Women's Club.

Surviving her are husband, Harold Chidester Herndon; Daughter, Beverly Kay (Don) Bowyer of Reno, NC; Son, George Peyton "Butch" (Sharon) Herndon of St. Albans, WV; Son, Roy Vincent "Bink" (Arlene) Herndon of Heaters, WV; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, 378 Flatwoods Corner Road, Flatwoods, WV. Friends will also be received on Friday, June 7, from 12 to 1 p.m.

Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in the Tichnel Cemetery, Heaters, WV.

Condolences can be expressed to the family at stockert-paletti.com.

The family suggest memorial contributions to Tichnel United Methodist Church, c/o H.C. Herndon, 76 Pickles Fork Road, Heaters, WV 26627.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019