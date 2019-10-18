Home

MARY "ETHEL" O'BRIEN passed on from this life on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the age of 97 following a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Marion O'Brien, and her son, Darrell Wayne O'Brien.
She is survived by her son, Doy Allen OBrien; her sister, Iva Dobson; her granddaughters and extended family.
She lived a full and vigorous life and was loved and respected by all who knew her.
She will be missed.
Per her wishes, there will be no services in her honor.
In lieu of flowers, may we suggest making a donation in her name to the .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 18, 2019
