MARY OLDER, 79, of Charleston, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Mount Lookout, Nicholas County, WV and was a graduate of Fayetteville High School, Class of 1958. She worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of Goodwin and Goodwin until her retirement in 2015.
She was a long-standing member of Oakwood Baptist Church, where she actively served the Lord in many capacities. In her free time, one of her greatest joys was in creating and nurturing her flower gardens, which she tended with devoted care.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Rosa Patton; father and mother-in-law, Norman Older, Sr. and Jean Older; brother, Delbert Patton; and nephew, Mark Patton.
Surviving are her beloved husband of 55 years, Norman "Bill" Older, Jr.; daughter Pam Julian of Elkview; brother, David Patton (Inez) of South Boston, VA; sister, Linda Brown of Dunbar; grandchildren, Amber Julian and Heather Julian; and nephews, Jeff Patton and Brandon Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 22, at Oakwood Baptist Church, 855 Oakwood Rd., Charleston, WV 25314, with Pastor David Moutz officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church. Cremation will follow service, with burial of cremains at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
The family is extremely appreciative of the excellent care and support that Mary received while undergoing treatment at CAMC Cancer Center and would like to suggest that memorial donations be made to CAMC Cancer Center, 3415 MacCorkle Ave., SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston, is serving the Older family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 22, 2019